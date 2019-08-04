Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.63.

AC opened at C$44.41 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$22.57 and a one year high of C$47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.8700003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.58, for a total value of C$445,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at C$860,955.83. Insiders have sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $528,060 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

