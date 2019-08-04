Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Air T shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Air T worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

