Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIXA. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.06 ($12.86).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €10.15 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a fifty-two week high of €12.89 ($14.98). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.47.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.