Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given a $97.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price target on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,534. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,247 shares of company stock worth $1,715,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $314,006,000 after purchasing an additional 481,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $601,847,000 after purchasing an additional 410,681 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 358,137 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 298,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

