Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.44. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 135.24% and a negative net margin of 501.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Akers Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

