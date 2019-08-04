Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Down 5.2%

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 1,625,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,333,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

AKRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. Akorn’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 10,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein bought 50,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akorn by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akorn by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 1,153,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akorn by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Akorn by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 384,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Akorn by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

