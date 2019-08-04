Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.72.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 1,703,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,231.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 591,706 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 217,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,181,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.