Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.17-2.31 EPS.

NYSE LNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

In related news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

