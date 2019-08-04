Alpha Token (A) Reaches Market Cap of $651,066.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $651,066.00 and $123.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00250934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01373359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00108925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,842,657 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/Alpha_Token_Official_News. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.