Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ASPS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 50,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

