Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.84. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 12,529 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 732,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

