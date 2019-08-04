Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of AMBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 203,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $226,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,611.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bryan Eisman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,516.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $477,972. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

