American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $24,616,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,522,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,268,000 after buying an additional 919,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,739,000 after buying an additional 3,671,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,306,000 after buying an additional 961,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,764,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,683,000 after buying an additional 458,132 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

