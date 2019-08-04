American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 659,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,863. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,304,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 764,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

