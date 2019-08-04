AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Argus lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. 1,252,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,000. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

