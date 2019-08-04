AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

NYSE:AME traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,812.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $1,412,016.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,498,000 after acquiring an additional 162,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AMETEK by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMETEK by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

