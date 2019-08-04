Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,827. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

