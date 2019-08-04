Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 7.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 1,806,544 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,299,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $179,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $387,300 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

