Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $91,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $74,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $460,648. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 972,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $345.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.