Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $91,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $74,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $460,648. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 972,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $345.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

