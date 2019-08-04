Analysts Anticipate Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.40 Million

Analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to announce $548.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the lowest is $542.60 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.13 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In related news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $464,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock worth $3,430,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,599,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. 713,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

