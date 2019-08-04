Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. SYSCO posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

