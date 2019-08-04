Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 8,330 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $66,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.63 million, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

