Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce sales of $453.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.64 million and the lowest is $452.10 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $419.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $79.37. 196,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

