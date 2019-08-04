Analysts Expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 10,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.53. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,271.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $655,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LCNB by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

