Analysts Set Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) PT at GBX 983.33

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.33 ($12.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 967 ($12.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

OCDO opened at GBX 1,208.50 ($15.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.93.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total transaction of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

