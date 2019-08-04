Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 379,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,084,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

