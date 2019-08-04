AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 241,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

