AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.46, approximately 331,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,735,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,964 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

