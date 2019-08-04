Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Decreased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.57. The stock had a trading volume of 909,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.70. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,092. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

