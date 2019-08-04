Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apache by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Apache by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 4,508,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

