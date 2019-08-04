Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

NYSE:ARI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 947,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a current ratio of 44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,798,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 879,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth about $6,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

