AppCoins Price Tops $0.0457 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.57 million and $261,697.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.01377046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

