Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14,417.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 780,645 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

