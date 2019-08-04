Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Approach Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AREX remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,169. Approach Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Approach Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 260.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Approach Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

