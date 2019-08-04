AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Cut by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.24% of AptarGroup worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $179,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $118.02. 316,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,303. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

