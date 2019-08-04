Aptiv’s (APTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $99.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,109. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

