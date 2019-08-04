Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 212,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,462. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 1,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 30.2% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Article: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.