ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Morningstar.com reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,283,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.