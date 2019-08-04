Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.82. Arena REIT No 1 shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 158,637 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.80. The stock has a market cap of $782.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arena REIT No 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

About Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

