Argentum (ARG) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $86,972.00 and $60.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,041,803 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

