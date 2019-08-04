Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.36. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 46,464 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

