Ashley House (LON:ASH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.25

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07), with a volume of 28677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Ashley House news, insider Christopher Peter Lyons bought 25,000 shares of Ashley House stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,940.02).

Ashley House Company Profile (LON:ASH)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

