Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.43% of Asure Software worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Asure Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Asure Software by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 354,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

