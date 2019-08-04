ATBCoin (ATB) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,479.00 and $161,876.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,283.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.03000147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.01039965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

