ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $46,728.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00850930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,072,744 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

