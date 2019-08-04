ATN (ATN) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3,815.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Hotbit and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00249973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01368421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00108818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

