AT&T’s (T) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 36,474,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,755,744. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $81,364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,632 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

