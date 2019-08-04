Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.73.

ADP stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 704,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,772,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

