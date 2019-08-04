Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Axos Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 483,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

