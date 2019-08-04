BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective (up from GBX 505 ($6.60)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 610.27 ($7.97).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 544.80 ($7.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.80 ($8.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.91. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.